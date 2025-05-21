Fire destroys house at Fyrish Village

-six homeless

The fire which razed a wooden and concrete building at Fyrish Village, Corentyne, East Berbice (Region Six) was the result of an electrical fault. Divisional Fire Chief, Clive McDonald confirmed yesterday.

A mid-afternoon blaze yesterday completely destroyed the three-bedroom house which was the rented home of Nazeema Shivmangal’s family, comprising her husband, and their three children, ages eight, seven, and 3 years old, along with her brother-in-law.

Shivmangal, who is employed as a government ten-day worker, told Stabroek News that at approximately 14.30 hours, she picked up two of the children from school, before proceeding to meet her husband who was just a stone’s throw away.