Miner charged with murder of Bamboo Creek farmer

Denivoudo Luis, called ‘Delon’, a 24-year-old miner of Bamboo Creek Village, North Pakaraimas, Region #8, who was charged with the murder of 23-year-old Ricky Edwin, a farmer of Bamboo Creek Village, has been remanded to prison after appearing in court to answer to the charge.

A release from the police yesterday said that Luis appeared at the Dia-mond Magistrate’s Court via Zoom. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge. Bail was denied and he was subsequently remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourn-ed to August 26, 2025.