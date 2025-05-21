Outgoing PSC Chair challenges poor Guyanese to seek his help

Outgoing Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Komal Singh, has publicly challenged impoverished Guyanese to come forward and allow him to help transform their circumstances—if they are willing to work.

Speaking yesterday during the PSC’s 33rd Annual General Meeting, which was broadcast live, Singh addressed ongoing concerns about poverty in the country and videos that have surfaced showing people living in dire conditions.

“I want to say one thing to the public, and I know this is being aired live right now, across the length and breadth of Guyana, we’ve seen, over the year, pockets of videos, evidence coming out where people are saying they’re living in poverty. I can understand people living in poverty if there’s no opportunity. But in a country where there’s an abundance of opportunity, I’m challenging anybody out there publicly who tells me they live in poverty come to me. I’ll take you out of poverty within one to six months, providing you’re willing to do two things.”