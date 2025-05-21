Truck drivers say losing business to Chinese, T&T companies

Scores of truck drivers from across Region Four yesterday expressed frustration over what they describe as unfair and unequal treatment and the loss of business to Chinese and Trinidadian companies.

The drivers, who gathered yesterday at the Linden-Soesdyke junction to protest, say they are being left behind as foreign companies mainly Chinese dominate road projects and other large-scale contracts. They began their protest on Monday.

They are now calling on the government to step in urgently, as many of them say they have no representation, no support, and no clear way forward.

“We deh out here struggling,” one driver told Stabroek News. “We ain’t get no union, no association. Every man fending for heself.”

The drivers say foreign-owned companies, particularly Chinese and Trinidadian, are bringing in their own trucks, drivers, and equipment leaving little to no room for locals.

“You got a big project from Sheriff Street to Mahaica, and not one local truck working there,” another driver explained. “I live on the East Coast. I go ask for work with them Chinese, and they say no. They already bring in their own.”

According to several drivers, the challenges they face are not limited to job access alone. They say they are also dealing with poorly maintained roads leading to pits, inconsistent sand prices, and an overall lack of support for small operators.

“The road to go in the pit mash up,” one man said. “Government need to fix that. And sand price? One day is $10,000, next day is $12,000. No regulation. That’s what killing we.”

Moreover, there were also concerns raised about foreign drivers operating without proper documentation.

“Local man got to have everything in order: licence, insurance, documents,” another driver said. “But them foreign drivers just show the police a phone, make a call, and drive away. No papers, no nothing.”

Meanwhile, several of the drivers noted that they are not against foreigners working in the country, but believe there must be policies in place to protect local jobs. “We ain’t saying send out the foreigners,” a driver explained. “Let them build, let them invest. But leave the trucking for locals. Let we eat a food too.”

The protest drew truckers from the East Bank, East Coast, Linden, and other areas. Some said the same issues are being faced in Kwakwani and other interior locations. “We struggling across the region,” another driver added. “Same story no work, no voice, and no help.”

Meanwhile, sometime during the protest yesterday, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill visited the scene and spoke with several of the drivers. According to them, he promised to return with updates within 48 hours. “He say he going to look into it,” one man said. “But to be honest, we don’t feel hopeful. If nothing change, we coming back out.”

The drivers say they want at least 20 to 30 percent of the trucking jobs on government projects to go to locals. “This is our country. We got families to feed. We paying taxes too,” a protester said. “All we asking for is fairness. That’s it.”