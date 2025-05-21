US Ambassador reaffirms commitment to transparent, peaceful elections in Guyana

-slams Maduro sabre rattling

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot yesterday reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to supporting transparent and peaceful elections in Guyana, which are expected to be held later this year.

Speaking at the Private Sector Commission’s (PSC), annual general members meeting, Theriot addressed US priorities in the region and the importance of political stability to American investors.

“We are also focused on promoting regional stability and energy security, which truly makes Guyana our perfect partner,” she said. “We greatly value our strong working relationship with the government, and of course the private sector, including the PSC, and remain committed to working with you to promote a transparent, predictable regulatory environment that welcomes US and international investment.”

However, she stressed that investor confidence depends on more than just policy, and that several US investors have expressed concern over Guyana’s business climate.

“Investment requires more than just a favourable business climate. The two most common concerns we hear from U.S. companies looking at potentially investing or working in Guyana are political and civil unrest especially surrounding elections and Venezuela,” she explained.

Referencing the controversial 2020 elections in Guyana, Theriot noted that both the US Embassy and the PSC had demonstrated a firm commitment to upholding democratic values.

“Regarding elections, both the United States Embassy and the PSC demonstrated our commitment to peace, justice, and transparency in the aftermath of the 2020 elections. We learned valuable lessons that we will apply this year to help ensure elections are free and fair, and the people of Guyana can trust the electoral process,” she said.

“And just as I am confident that you, the PSC, will again be there to do your part, the international community will also be there to do ours,” she added. “I am extremely grateful to my ABCEU colleagues for their investment in the success of Guyana’s elections”, she said.

On the issue of Venezuela’s claims to Guyana’s Essequibo region, Theriot reiterated the United States’ position noting that “Our stance has remained exactly the same since this controversy resurfaced. (Venezuelan President Nicolas) Maduro’s rhetoric is inflammatory and unacceptable, but at the end of the day, it is just bluster aimed at shoring up domestic support. It should not affect Guyana’s investment climate or readiness to do business,” she said. “That is exactly what I and Daniel and our entire team tell every US investor that comes to Guyana or that’s interested in doing business here.”

She further emphasized the US’s support for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling, which ordered Venezuela not to undertake “elections” in the Essequibo region.

“We fully support the ICJ’s provisional measures for Venezuela to halt its so-called elections in the Essequibo on May 25th, and we’re extremely unhappy that they made that ill-advised decision to go ahead and move forward. You will be seeing a very strongly worded tweet coming out of the State Department very soon on that issue, and it will make extremely clear to you where the US. stands. Everyone should see the sham for what it is”, the Ambassador said.

Calling Venezuela’s moves “sabre rattling,” Theriot reaffirmed Washington’s unwavering support for Guyana’s sovereignty.

“It’s sabre rattling from the Maduro regime, nothing more. And no amount of bluster or sabre rattling changes the fact that the United States will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Guyana in support of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

She also condemned recent cross-border violence, where Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks were shot at by, according to GDF Chief of Defence Staff, Omar Khan, “armed men in civilian clothing”.

“Venezuela, of course, has also been in the news recently due to the Sindicato’s acts of aggression against the GDF patrolling the Cuyuni. These are criminals engaging in criminal activity, and the United States stands ready to support the GDF in its effort to eradicate this activity along Guyana’s frontier and to ensure the safety and security of Guyana’s people”, she asserted.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a visit to Guyana in March, issued a strong warning to the Venezuelan regime.

“It would be a very bad day for the Venezuelan regime if it attacked Guyana or ExxonMobil’s assets in the Atlantic,” Rubio stated during a joint press conference with President Irfaan Ali. “It will not end well for them.”

During the 2020 electoral crisis, then U.S. Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch played a significant role in promoting a peaceful and lawful resolution. She had issued a public statement defending the US government’s involvement and support for a transparent count of the March 2nd general election results, which took five months to be declared.