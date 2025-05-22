Demerara Bank lowers residential mortgage interest rate

As it seeks to reinforce its focus on national development and improving the lives of everyday Guyanese, Demerara Bank Limited yesterday announced that it has lowered its residential mortgage interest rate to 5% for amounts up to $30 million.

In addition, the bank is offering 50 per cent off attorney fees, with no processing fees, and a waiver of site inspection fees, all in an effort to make home ownership more affordable for Guya-nese families, a release from the bank informed yesterday.

The release stressed that the aforementioned offer applies exclusively to residential loans.

The initiative forms part of Demerara Bank’s broader effort to give back to the communities it serves and strengthen the nation’s housing sector, by reducing the upfront costs of owning a home and creating a smoother path toward financial independence and stability for Guyanese families.

Chief Executive Officer of Demerara Bank Limited, Dowlat Parbhu, spoke of the importance of owning one’s home. “We recognise that owning a home is one of the most important milestones in a person’s life. By lowering rates and removing several key costs, we’re not just offering financial products, we’re offering real support to the people of Guyana. This is our way of giving back and standing with our citizens as they build better futures.”

Interested applicants can begin their application process online through the Bank’s website and benefit from Same Day Approval.

Demerara Bank noted that over the years, it has maintained a strong reputation for its customer-first approach and practical, long-term investments in local development, as such, its latest mortgage offering reflects that same ethos; “combining affordability with trust and stability,” the release added.

Demerara Bank’s announcement came on the heels of the lifting of the mortgage ceiling by the New Building Society.