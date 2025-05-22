Exxon has up to May 31st in relation to first oil audit – Ministry

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MoNR) in a release yesterday, gave an update on the status of three audits of Stabroek Block expenses which were contracted by the Government of Guyana as part of its cost recovery verification process, and provided for under the Petroleum Agreement with the Stabroek Block co-venturers – ExxonMobil, Hess, and CNOOC.

It noted that the first audit, covering the period 1999 to 2017, was conducted by IHS Markit and that the government, in keeping with its findings, has disputed approximately US$214 million in costs submitted by the co-venturers. This it says was communicated to ExxonMobil and its partners, with both government and the co-venturers having agreed to activate the provision for a sole expert, as enshrined in the Production Sharing Agreement.

As such, the government has submitted multiple nominees for the sole expert.