Firm disciplinary action for schoolchildren found bullying Anns Grove student – Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education has said that firm disciplinary action was taken against the students identified as perpetrators of the bullying of an Anns Grove Secondary School student recently. Depending on the severity of involvement, actions included mandatory counseling, psychological evaluations, student transfers and rigid monitoring.

A statement from the ministry yesterday said that subsequent to the visit to the girl’s home, at Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara, by Minister Priya Manickchand, a team of ministry officials visited the secondary school in question.

“The Minister was made aware of several students slapping and hurling abusive words at a special needs student by a cousin of the injured child and by the circulation of the video on social media,” the statement informed. On Monday, a team from the Education Ministry visited the school in a pre-scheduled meeting to meet with children, parents and teachers who were directly involved.