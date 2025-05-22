Five justices of appeal sworn in

Five justices of appeal were yesterday sworn in by President Irfaan Ali, a development he said will likely see a reduction in the backlog of court cases here, even as the overarching judicature is strengthened.

“Today, I have administered the Oath of Office, appointing five new judges to our Court of Appeal. This event constitutes not only a significant moment in the professional lives of the appointees, but also a vital step in strengthening the institutional framework of the administration of justice in our country,” the President remarked following the taking of the oath by the five justices at a ceremony held at the Office of the President in Georgetown.

According to the Office of the President, the newly-sworn-in Justices were, Navindra Singh, Nareshwar Harnanan, Priya Sewnarine-Beharry, Jo-Ann Barlow, and attorney-at-law Kim Kyte-Thomas. They were appointed based on the recommendations of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).