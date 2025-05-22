GuySuCo blames poor first crop on heavy, persistent rain

The Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) has blamed its disastrous first crop performance on heavy and persistent rain and rejected the view that there was a lack of leadership by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Paul Cheong.

In a release on Monday, the sugar corporation was responding to a letter in that day’s edition of Stabroek News written by Emily Lorrimer.

GuySuCo said that it is undisputed that the first crop’s production stands at 15,980 metric tonnes but this must be analyzed in the context of the prevailing circumstances and not be attributed to lack of leadership by the CEO. The first crop target was said in Lorrimer’s letter to be 35,831 metric tonnes.

“Heavy and persistent rainfall severely negatively impacted the harvesting schedule, factory efficiency, and field access. Recorded rainfall has significantly surpassed the long-term average with Berbice estates recording 212% and Demerara 160% of the established long-term mean (LTM) with 53% of the available days being classified as wet days. This isn’t `playing politics,’ but a reality that increasingly erratic climatic conditions are negatively affecting agricultural operations globally. The decision to continue harvesting, particularly at Albion, was made to reduce losses by attempting to take out as much ripen canes as possible in the safest and most economical way. Leaving canes unharvested would have been even more disastrous, both financially and agronomically”, GuySuCo said.