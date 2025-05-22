Jabour testifies of forced entry into room where GECOM Chair was

A New and United Guyana (ANUG) party member Kian Jabour yesterday told the elections fraud trial of the forced entry he made into a room at the Ashmins building on March 5th 2020 where the GECOM Chair was located amid the chaos that accompanied the false declaration of results

Jabour admitted during cross-examination that some of his actions during the March 2020 elections period were outside the legal framework but said he acted in defence of democracy.

The high-profile trial stems from allegations of electoral misconduct following the March 2, 2020, general and regional elections. Central to the case is the controversial tabulation of results for Region Four, Guyana’s largest electoral district. Several GECOM officials and political figures are facing charges related to fraud, misconduct in public office, and conspiracy to defraud.