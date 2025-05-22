Johanna, Yakusari flooded after heavy rain

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, has assured flood-impacted residents of Johanna, and Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, East Berbice/ Corentyne that efforts are underway, to ensure all systems are in place to ensure that floodwaters recede.

This was stated during the Minister’s visit to affected communities in Black Bush Polder to engage with residents and farmers and to initiate immediate relief efforts, in response to the heavy rainfall over the past 12 hours, which resulted in severe flooding in sections of Johanna and Yakusari.

A release from the Ministry said that he was accompanied by Regional Vice Chairman, Zamal Hussain, senior technical officers from the Ministry of Agriculture, as well as representatives from key agencies, including the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), and the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB).