The 20 children who lost their lives in the tragic Mahdia dormitory fire were remembered yesterday in a ceremony held in the village of Micobie, Potaro-Siparuni, Region Eight, where families, friends, students, and leaders gathered in solemn remembrance, a Department of Public Information release stated.

Wednesday, May 21, marked two years since the devastating blaze that shook the nation.

The fire claimed the lives of 19 girls and one boy, sparking national mourning and outrage.