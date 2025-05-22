Mother in anguish as teen daughter remains missing since April

Fifteen-year-old Eilona Dequoy has been missing for more than six weeks, and her mother, Hollian Adrian, says she is running out of hope and patience as the search drags on with little progress.

The Yarrowkabra Secondary School student was last seen on the morning of Friday, April 4. According to her mother, Eilona was dropped off at the school around 9am by a hired driver. But when the driver returned at 3pm. to pick her up, she was nowhere to be found.

The school later confirmed Eilona was marked absent that day. An eyewitness reportedly saw her walking across the road to a nearby snackette shortly after being dropped off, but what happened after remains unclear.

Adrian, who lives at Kuru Kuru on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, said she immediately filed a report at the Yarrowkabra Police Outpost that same evening. However, she claims the report was not recorded formally until weeks later, after she visited the Diamond Police Station in frustration.

“I kept calling back, and all they said was they would make some patrols. Nobody gave me an update. I even went back to the station, and still they didn’t take a full report,” Adrian told Stabroek News in an interview.

She said she only managed to give a full statement to police last week at the Diamond Station, nearly a month after her daughter vanished.

What troubles the mother most is the lack of public information from police. “They said they sent out her photo to the stations, but I haven’t seen anything posted. No bulletin. Nothing,” she said.

Adding to the mystery, Eilona reportedly handed her phone to the driver who took her to school that morning; a detail that puzzles her mother, as it left her with no way to contact anyone.

Adrian said she has seven children and has always tried to enforce strong values and discipline. “The rules are the same for all of them no wandering, no overnight, limited phone use. I don’t know if she felt it was too strict. But that morning, there was no argument. She ate, got her lunch and went to school as usual.”

The mother is now pleading with the public for help in finding her daughter. “If she’s reading this, I just want her to know she’s not in trouble. We just want her home safe.”

Eilona is described as slim-built and of medium height. She was last seen in her school uniform.

Anyone with information is asked to contact her family at (592) 667-6813 or (592) 721-6137 or report to the nearest police station.