One dead, six injured after collision on Bee Hive public road

A man died and six others were injured after a collision on Tuesday involving two vehicles on the Bee Hive Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

The dead man has been identified as 28-year-old Dindyal Rantydeo of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

According to police, Rantydeo was the driver of motorcar – PGG 2109, and was carrying a 37-year-old occupant from Fairfield, Mahaicony, who was injured. Also involved in the accident was another car – PAH 766, driven by a 32-year-old male resident of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara and four other occupants in the car who were all injured in the collision, including the driver.