One jailed over Bartica break-in, two remanded

Three Bartica men were hauled before the court yesterday in connection with a bold break and enter and larceny incident, which reportedly targeted a local businesswoman.

The accused Paul McKenzie, 34, of Lot 4 New Housing Scheme; Mario Singh, 37, of Lot 119 West Indian Housing Scheme; and Carlton Simmons, 44, a miner of Agatash Village were charged in relation to the break-in at the home of Jianmei Qiu, also of Bartica.

The trio appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court where the charge, filed under Section 229(a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01, was read to them.