Randy Jagdeo charged with inciting persons to commit treason

Randy Jagdeo, a 39-year-old from Lot 159 Third Street, Alexander Village, was arrested by a detective yesterday and charged today with inciting persons to commit treason, contrary to Section 314 of the Criminal Law Offences Act, Chapter 8:01.

The accused appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court before Dylon Bess, where the charge was read to him and he was not required to plead, a release from the police said.

The Prosecutor objected to bail. However, the Magistrate granted bail in the sum of $350,000, with the condition that he report on the third Friday of every month to the head of the Police Cyber Crimes Unit at Eve Leary.

He is also to refrain from making any posts via Social Media platforms and he has to lodge his passport with the court.

The matter was adjourned to 16 June 2025.

The offence relates to a statement he made about the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy.