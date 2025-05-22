Six charged with traffic terrorism granted bail

Six men, Jamal Cornette, Marvin Sears, Kevin Thomas, Dion Norville, Shamar Ross and Shane Burnette, made their second appearance virtually yesterday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and were granted bail after previously being remanded on terrorism charges.

The charge alleges that on Monday, April 28, at Georgetown with intent to strike terror in a section of people, the six committed a terrorist act by riding their motorcycles at a fast rate, weaving in and out of traffic in a dangerous manner, occupying both lanes in a large groups along the roadways.

Attorney-at-law Dominic Bess who represented Sears, argued that his client was arrested a few feet away from his home and not in any groups. He added that no evidence exists to support the charge against his client and asked that he be placed on reasonable bail.

Cornette, Ross, Thomas, Norville, and Burnette, were represented by attorney-at-law Darren Wade who stated that Burnette was arrested at Stabroek market and was in custody for 72 hours prior to being charged at court. He too argued that there was no evidence to support the charges and asked for reasonable bail.

Wade also questioned the validity of the charge and asked how it was possible for his clients to cause terror by riding their bikes at a fast rate.

The prosecution however made it known that they still intended to object to bail contending that the allegation is a serious one and that the defendants were riding their bikes in a manner which obstructed public offices.

Magistrate Azore noted that the principles of bail were met and placed the six defendants on $250,000 bail each as well as a reporting condition which requires them to report to the Ruimveldt Police Station every Monday at 9 am.

When Wade suggested stated that $250,000 might be a bit too “tight,” the magistrate asserted that bail will not be reduced.