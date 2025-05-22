SOCU holds Brazilian man with $17m cash, gold

In a major intelligence-led joint operation conducted yesterday afternoon, officers of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) conducted a joint operation in Central Mahdia, which resulted in the arrest of Brazilian national Osmil Da Silva at his business place, Filhao Shop, located in Region #8.

A substantial quantity of raw gold, equipment, documents and over 17 million in cash were seized during the operation. He is presently in police custody, assisting with the investigation.

According to the Head of SOCU, Deputy Commissioner Fazil Karimbaksh, SOCU officers were able to disrupt an alleged illegal smuggling operation before the gold could be moved across the border.

A release from SOCU said that this latest success is part of the continued efforts by law enforcement agencies to disrupt the illicit gold trade and safeguard Guyana’s mineral resources. The outcome of yesterday’s operation reinforces the seriousness with which national security agencies are responding to illegal mining and smuggling activities, SOCU said.

The release said that the incident also adds to a growing list of cases involving Brazilian nationals operating unlawfully within Guyana’s gold-mining regions. In March 2025, two Brazilian nationals were arrested in Lethem, Region 9, during an operation that led to the seizure of a large quantity of gold and over $26 million in cash. In a separate operation in April, two more Brazilian nationals, along with a Cuban and a Guyanese, were taken into custody after authorities confiscated more than $30 million in gold and $31 million in cash.

“The increasing frequency of these incidents has raised serious concerns about the scale and organisation of transnational gold smuggling networks operating within Guyana’s borders”, the release added.