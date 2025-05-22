Three Linden residents on armed robbery charge

– granted $350,000 bail each

Muhamad Bakker, a 19-year-old welder of Powis Crescent, Amelia’s Ward, Linden; Javon LaFleur, a 28-year-old labourer of Self Help, Amelia’s Ward, Linden and Elijah Gilkes, a 19-year-old labourer of South Amelia’s Ward, Linden, who were all arrested on May 17th, 2025 and charged with armed robbery committed on Gang Xing at Central Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie, Linden, have all been granted bail after they appeared in court to answer the charge.

The three accused yesterday appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to them, a release from the police said.

They were not required to plead and were placed on $350,000 bail each, on the condition that they report at the Mackenzie Police Station twice every month.

The matter was adjourn-ed to June 27th, 2025.