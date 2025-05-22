Toshaos raise concerns over mining

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, yesterday walked a tightrope between applauding Indigenous communities for their environmental stewardship and encouraging them to embrace economic development, as the National Toshaos Council (NTC) continued its third day of deliberations. His comments came amidst a chorus of concerns from Toshaos regarding the granting of mining licences on their titled lands, a recurring issue that dominated much of the morning’s session.

Bharrat acknowledged the strong environmental stances taken by some village leaders, stating, “I have come to NTC before where some toshaos are on the extreme and don’t want extractive activities in their villages due to environmental concerns – we applaud that.” However, he quickly pivoted to emphasize the need for what he considers progress. “But we urge you to consider development and providing employment for the young people of the community,” he appealed.

This call for development, however, was met with palpable frustration from many Toshaos who shared the challenges posed by external extractive activities on their titled and ancestral lands. Additionally, other toshaos mentioned to SN they disapproved of the inference made by the Minister that mining and extractive industries are not what they call development and yet it is still being pushed into their villages.