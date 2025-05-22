Two injured after exchange of gunfire in ‘A’ Field, Sophia

Two persons are on the run after an exchange of gunfire that resulted in two men being injured on Tuesday at about 9.45 pm in ‘A’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown.

Andra Stewart, a 34-year-old unemployed resident of Guyhoc Park, and Fifth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown, and Lidj Grant, a 22-year-old construction worker from ‘A’ Field, Sophia, were shot by two unknown males armed with handguns, dressed in dark-coloured clothing and wearing face masks.

Stewart and Grant told police in a statement that on Tuesday night, they were riding motorcycles heading north in ‘A’ Field, Sophia, in the vicinity of the Mercy Wing Vocational Centre, when the two suspects rode up to them on a motorcycle (registration number unknown) and began to discharge several rounds in their direction.