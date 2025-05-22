Barbados ruling party wins by-election

(Barbados Nation) Chad Blackman, the big man with big a passion and on a big mission, also got a big win in St James North last night.

The former diplomat thrust into elective politics for the first time, but one who had more than a year to prepare for the job, was voted in overwhelmingly as the new Member of Parliament for the constituency previously held by his mentor, Edmund Hinkson, in a one-sided by-election.

Blackman easily defeated Felicia Dujon, of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP), Steffanie Williams, of the Community Empowerment Party, and Alex Mitchell, of the Bajan Free Party.

Recalled from Geneva, Switzerland, for national duty a little over a year ago, Blackman amassed 2 723 votes, while Dujon registered a mere 468, Williams 21 and Mitchell seven, as 3 231 valid votes were cast in the constituency, which has 8 538 registered voters. Twelve votes were spoilt.

On the announcement of the result at 11:26 p.m., a calm-looking Blackman was hugged by his campaign manager, Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw, and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

“This has been a long journey in coming. Not just the by-election, but from the work I started last year,” he told reporters at Gordon Greenidge Primary School, the counting centre.

“God gave me strength and He gave the team strength, and ultimately, He allowed the people of St James North to see it fit to elect me as their parliamentary representative,” he added.

Blackman earned 84 per cent of all votes cast yesterday, with Dujon securing only 14.5 per cent.

He was introduced to the constituency by Hinkson, and made sure to pay tribute to the Senior Counsel moments after the victory.

