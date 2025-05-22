CAL says B-737 jet services have resumed

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) says that its B-737 services have resumed operating, following delays earlier today, which were caused by satellite communication issues.

Customers are kindly asked to check for updates on their respective flights via the FLIGHT STATUS tab on Caribbean Airlines website: www.caribbean-airlines.com.

Caribbean Airlines thanked all stakeholders for their patience and understanding.

An earlier CAL press release had said that the problems were due to a a regional outage with the SITA satellite communication system.

“It should be noted that this issue is not unique to Caribbean Airlines but to ALL airlines using this system.

“The matter is currently being worked on by the relevant service provider, and Caribbean Airlines thanks its customers for their understanding and co-operation”, CAL said in a press release.

Meanwhile, SITA issued a statement in response to the first CAL press release.

It reads as follows: “We can confirm that our systems have been and are working normally with no disruptions detected.”