Fighting the fakes

News last week that a CNN investigative report found dozens of fake podcasts on the popular audio streaming and media service platform Spotify, illegally selling “medicines” including opioids and stimulants without prescriptions, served as a reminder of how prevalent and lucrative this market is. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that globally close to US$83 billion worth of counterfeit drugs are sold annually. The news investigation also revealed the lengths to which the criminally-minded are prepared to go to evade regulatory oversight while continuing their profitable scams.

This pervasively dangerous industry, which has taken the snake oil sales pitch to a whole new level, flourishes in the online realm, particularly on the dark web. However, in some places in the world, it would not be uncommon to find fake drugs in pharmacies and other stores, or available on the streets. The threat this activity poses to global health cannot be understated. What is being sold at unbelievably low prices are fake and/or substandard medications — often containing incorrect, insufficient, or harmful substances — that can lead to treatment failure, severe adverse reactions, increased drug resistance, and even death. The phrase ‘when it seems too good to be true, it usually is’ aptly describes these so-called medications.

In Guyana and other similar countries, this underground industry feeds on existing problems including poverty, limited regulatory capacity, lack of access to affordable authentic medicines, and complex supply chains that are vulnerable to exploitation. Too often, local patients complain that they are unable to obtain their prescription medicines because the public hospital or clinic has none and the cost at the private pharmacy is too prohibitive. This is the type of situation that creates a niche for the pseudo-medicine criminal enterprise.

Less than a year ago, the Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) had cause to issue a public alert about the circulation of fake Ozempic — the diabetes and weight loss drug, which is not registered for sale in Guyana. An investigation by this newspaper had revealed that the knockoff Ozempic was being imported and sourced in a manner that contradicted the law. According to the Food and Drug Act of 1971 and its accompanying Regulations of 1977, only certain entities — namely, a practitioner, a licensed drug manufacturer, a licensed drug importer under the direct control of a pharmacist, a pharmacist, or the GA-FDD — are permitted to import such drugs. The investigation found that the drug was being imported through unofficial channels, often referred to as the “suitcase trade”.

A few years ago, there was also the saga of the alleged expired HIV test kits. Meanwhile, the illegal trade in counterfeit pesticides and chemicals continues along the country’s porous borders. These cases illustrate the systemic risks posed by counterfeit pharmaceuticals in Guyana. The country’s regulatory mechanisms are insufficient and face challenges related to enforcement, border control, and resource limitations. The growing influence of online platforms as drug distribution channels further complicates oversight and would enable counterfeiters to reach consumers directly.

The public health consequences in Guyana are unthinkable. Patients purchasing counterfeit medications would not receive any therapeutic benefit, delaying recovery and worsening health outcomes. In the case of bogus Ozempic, diabetic patients and others seeking weight loss may unknowingly inject themselves with ineffective or even toxic substances, facing serious medical complications. Moreover, since it is known that counterfeit antibiotics accelerate antimicrobial resistance, the potential threat to Guyana’s healthcare system is dire. There would also be global ramifications.

This is a situation that requires a proactive and coordinated response. While the government’s move to strengthen legislation targeting the illegal sale of antibiotics and counterfeit drugs is a positive signal, implementation and enforcement are vital. The GA-FDD must be empowered to more effectively monitor, regulate, and enforce drug safety standards. While the department takes what action it could given the circumstances, including issuing public alerts and investigations, it requires sustained investment in personnel, training, and detection technologies.

Robust customs control is equally imperative. The Guyana Revenue Authority, customs officials, and law enforcement agencies must collaborate more closely with the GA-FDD to detect and intercept counterfeit drugs before they reach consumers. There also needs to be targeted surveillance along border areas shared with Brazil, Venezuela, and Suriname, where smuggling routes are common.

Public education is another critical pillar. Guyanese must be equipped with the knowledge to recognize and avoid counterfeit drugs. National awareness campaigns delivered through schools, health centres, and media should encourage the purchase of medicines only from licensed phar-macies, stress the importance of proper prescrip-tions, and highlight red flags such as altered packaging or unusually low prices. Healthcare professionals must also play a frontline role. Doctors, nurses, and pharmacists would need to be extra vigilant in identifying and reporting suspicious products, counselling patients on the risks of unauthorized drug sources, and helping to ensure adherence to safe treatment protocols.

Strong legal deterrents are essential. Offenders involved in the production, trafficking, or sale of counterfeit drugs must face meaningful penalties, including criminal prosecution. The government’s stated commitment to harsher sanctions and tighter regulation must now translate into concrete judicial outcomes. Also crucial is international cooperation. Since counterfeit drugs do not respect borders, Guyana should seek to collaborate closely with regional neighbours and global bodies like WHO and perhaps Interpol. Only through a unified and strategic approach can this country effectively stem the tide of fake drugs and restore trust in its healthcare system.