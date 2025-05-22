Edghill ought to be devoting increased time to the East Coast road project

Dear Editor,

The Railway Road commonly called the ‘line top’ on the East Coast of Demerara has over the years served as an integral alternative in the escape of traversing in traffic. Now, as we welcome the expansion of the four lane road from Georgetown to Mahaica on this road we would like to remind the Minister of Public Works of his responsibility to ensure, as smooth as possible, the movement of vehicles during peak hours.

Only those that traverse can testify to the hours of time lost and vehicle damages we are enduring as the expansion pushes along, some of which can be easily avoided if proper and timely supervision is done on the contractors working on this project. One example is the delay of traffic for hours during the peak hours in the mornings and afternoons at Coldingen due to a breakage in the road (a little before the remedied collapsed Strathspey bridge) that evolved into huge potholes. A twenty mins filling of these holes will save commuters hours in time loss.

As his ministry is moving forward and showing progress, Juan Edghill must be cognizant of the other ministries that his is affecting, the Ministry of Education where teachers and school children cannot be punctual and the Ministry of Commerce where time lost is money lost.

As a minister, his focus shouldn’t be on attacking vendors on public spaces alone, he ought to be supervising the contractors that he awarded contracts to in the name of his ministry to ensure efficiency.

Sincerely,

Tahil Singh

Commuter