Elusive fisherfolk licenses but no stumbling blocks for aggregate and sand company

Dear Editor,

In what can only be described as bewildering and paradoxical our neighbour to the east, with much fanfare, has lauded the establishment of its aggregate and stone company in our shores. Was this project made known locally before this announcement?

The bewilderment has to do that for some four years our fisherfolk were promised and are still waiting for 150 licenses, promised by the Suriname government. But here it is the aggregate and sand company is established here, without any stumbling block, or so it seems, while the licenses remain elusive and unfulfilled.

What’s the driving force which would allow an unfulfilled promise to capitulate to the benefit of the side which repeatedly failed to honour a commitment? Unbelievable!

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed