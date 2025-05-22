Fear of the Executive should not be a consideration by the Judiciary in the execution of their duties

Dear Editor,

I welcome the news of the decision to promote Judge Damone Younge to an Appeals Court Judge. I remember her solid, sagacious, well-reasoned landmark decision in the Zainul NIS case in which she castigated the NIS for poor-record keeping and ruled in favour of Mr. Zainul, a poor working-class carpenter who was denied his NIS pension for almost 14 years now.

Notwithstanding that the Judge’s decision was so solid, the Government/NIS side appealed the case, effectively denying any benefits to this poor man, until the appeal is heard and completed. Government functionaries said if the decision is allowed to stand, NIS will go bankrupt since they will have to pay others in similar circumstances to Mr. Zainul. This decision would have benefitted many sugar workers – the PPP’s support base, as well as many other rural workers in the PPP’s support base who have been given the royal runaround by the NIS. I thought it was a bad thing to appeal the case since we have an allegedly working-class Government in power, and the Minister of Finance himself is on record through numerous articles in the newspapers lamenting NIS’s poor record-keeping and operational inefficiencies.

Numerous articles in the media complaining about NIS problems have not yielded many changes in how the NIS operates. Today’s article in the Stabroek News by a Mr. Whaul highlights that “good nah deh” at NIS. You wonder who is minding the store there. It seems as if they worship at the altar of inefficiency there.

I understand that the appeal of the Zainul case has not been completed as yet. I heard that the Appeal Court remanded the matter back to Judge Younge for review. I trust that as Judge Younge transitions over to her new job, that her well-reasoned decision in the Zainul case will stand strong. We need strong judges who are not afraid to rule against Government/ public agencies that are not doing right. Congratulations Judge Younge!

Sincerely,

Dr. Jerry Jailall

Civil Society Advocate