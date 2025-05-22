Government continues to demonstrate a clear commitment to equitable healthcare access in the hinterland regions

Dear Editor,

It was quite captivating listening to some of the presentations of the Toshoas at the National Toshoas’ Conference. It is without a doubt that the Government continues to demonstrate a clear commitment to equitable healthcare access especially for our indigenous brothers and sisters in the hinterland regions. One of the major achievement under the current administration that stood out to me is the investment in health service delivery through the procurement of all-terrain ATVS, Boats and engines, ambulances. I believe that these are more than assets because they are lifelines for residents in these areas.

As someone who visits the hinterland communities often I can say that before 2020, many healthcare workers found it difficult to reach patients in a timely manner while many residents also had troubles accessing the health facilities due to location constraints. Today, with the deployment of these vehicles this has reduced such constraints with expanded reach. Additionally, many health centre facilities were also constructed in far flung areas and with the addition of the telemedicine program, to date 81 telemedicine sites were set up which has bridged the gap between remote health posts and specialist in Georgetown, allowing timely consultations and improved patient outcomes. This has been a major convenience particularly in cases of emergencies and chronic disease management.

The hinterland has transformed significantly especially in the health sector. Previously, it was rare and far between to find trained community health workers in remote villages; many residents had to travel for hours to access basic care. Today, that reality has changed, the Ministry of Health has trained over 390 community health workers with more currently ongoing training; also persons are being trained in professional nursing, midwifery, x-ray technicians, laboratory technicians, patient care assistants among others. It is really a good time for the hinterland regions.

What is even more commendable is the plan for a new state of the art hospital in Lethem and Kamarang which will have its own surgical theatres, equipped with CT scans, X-rays and Mammography machines and will also offer 24 hour emergency with five core specialties that of OBGYN, General surgery, internal medicine, orthopaedics and Anaesthesia. This is very much deserving for these areas. The government must be commended for translating their promises into actions and for reinforcing the commitment in serving our brothers and sisters of the hinterland communities.

Sincerely,

Sachin Persaud