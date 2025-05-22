Indigenous demands for increased lands and ownership should be respected

Dear Editor,

The first people of Guyana owned 100% of Guyana prior to the arrival of the Europeans. How is it possible that after independence they only own 16% of the land in our country? Shouldn’t it be at least 51%? Shouldn’t the Amerindian community own most of the country? We were all born in Guyana, but the heritage of the Amerindians should be reflected in the strength of their presence in our country. These are not strangers in Guyana. They are the ones who were here from the inception. All Guyanese should accept that we are in an Amerindian land where the Amerindian way of life and culture should be respected and maintained as the main culture in our land. Its roots are deep, and all other cultures are newcomers upon Amerindian Land.

It is an honour to be a part of Guyana and to be given an opportunity to learn of the importance and history of the Amerindians. Unjust acts have brought us together and just acts will keep us together. There is no reason to limit the land ownership of Amerindians to such a low figure. I still remember an Amerindian man (Farmer Daniels) and his Family being exposed to the unhealthy environment created on his land by those mining for manganese. The impact on him and his family’s health was of no concern to those seeking the riches of his land. The Amerindians must demand more land and more respect for their rightful ownership of Guyana. We must allow at least 51% of Guyana to be in the hands of our first people the Amerindians.

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of

Guyana