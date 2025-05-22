Jagdeo’s statement that Guyana is not awash with oil money should give one a healthy dose of reality check

Dear Editor,

At a time when GuySuCo continues to do poorly on the key metrics of production and cost, Vice President Jagdeo’s presentation to the 2025 National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference on May 20th was a timely reminder of a basic truth in life: resources are always scarce/limited and the challenge is how best to allocate them productively. For convenience, let’s call it: the “resource constraint principle”.

Summary of the V.P’s argument (see Kaieteur News, May 21, “Guyana not flooded with oil money- Jagdeo tells Amerindians.”

Guyana signed a bad deal with Exxon;

Guyana is not ‘awashed’ in oil money;

Oil money is only 37 percent of the budget;

The total allocated in the 2025 budget for education, health, roads and bridges — some G$555 billion — exceeds the cash flow from oil; and

With a better deal, Guyana would have had more “oil money” at its disposal.

Compared with the hyperbolic “Oil Dorado” stories of Guyana being the fastest growing economy on earth, Mr. Jagdeo’s speech is a healthy dose of reality in one sentence: Guyana is a petrostate in name only. The exorbitant 2 percent royalty alone belies the hyperbole. Lower oil price takes down the hyperbole another notch.

What’s good for the goose is good for the gander: the same message to the hinterland applies to the coastal communities that depend on sugar, which continues to bleed the country’s treasury. This past few weeks Stabroek News has been reporting that GuySuCo would be unlikely to achieve the 2025 target (100,000 tonnes), let alone the standard performance metrics. By Mr. Jagdeo’s “resource constraint principle”, the sugar industry is subtracting from rather than adding to the long-term growth prospects. On the last point, the economic literature is full of examples of petrostates awash in oil money but squandering it.

Hence, more is not necessarily better. Mr. Jagdeo’s argument raises nation-wide, political economy issues on distribution — regionally and across ethnic groups — and long-term growth. His NTC presentation could be the basis of serious public discourse and would be great stuff for class discussion in high schools and in post-secondary institutions.

Sincerely

Terence M. Yhip