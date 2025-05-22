Fixtures confirmed for Global Super League

(GSL) GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The fixtures for the 2025 ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) have been officially confirmed with all 11 matches set to take place from 10 to 18 July at the iconic Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

This year’s GSL will welcome five powerhouse franchises from across the cricketing world:

• Central Stags (New Zealand –Super Smash champions)

• Dubai Capitals (United Arab Emirates – ILT20 champions)

• Guyana Amazon Warriors (West Indies – 2024 Caribbean Premier League finalists)

• Hobart Hurricanes (Australia – Big Bash League champions)

• Rangpur Riders (Bangladesh – defending GSL champions)

With reigning champions from multiple leagues in attendance, the 2025 edition promises to deliver world-class cricket and unforgettable entertainment. Teams will battle for the prestigious ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League title and a US$1 million prize pool.

The fixtures for the 2025 event are below: