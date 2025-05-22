GFF to appoint Jags head coach after World Cup Qualifiers – source

The Golden Jaguars head coach vacancy will not be filled until after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in June, paving the way for Wayne ‘Wiggy’ Dover to continue in his current capacity as interim trainer.

This was disclosed by a source close to the programme who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

According to the source, “The selection process has dragged on. Initially the GFF wanted to finalise the position in March, but that did not occur. Right now there are four candidates from the initial shortlist of eight, and the coach will be appointed after the June World Cup Qualifiers for the impending Nations League campaign, which is set for September.”

According to the source, Dover and former Golden Jaguars captain and right-back Sam Cox are among the final four candidates, with German-born American Thomas Dooley and Spaniard Albert Roca being the other two contenders for the post.