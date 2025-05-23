Afreximbank launches US$1b oil services financing window

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) on Wednesday launched its US$1 billion oil services financing facility to support local businesses in the petroleum sector with Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh urging locals to capitalize on the opportunity to compete better with foreign counterparts.

“I see a Guyanese private sector that has dramatically upped their game. One that has recognized that this is a whole new work that this cannot be business as usual; that we have to operate at a complete level of sophistication, ambition and boldness and reliability. Nobody is going to do business with you just for sentimental reasons,” Singh told attendees at the Marriott Hotel where the event is being held.

Singh said that “there are also remarkable economic opportunities that have remained untapped and under tapped for far too long, and we need, in this generation to move the relationship beyond historic, cultural and emotional times, and instead, capitalize and leverage resources to realize the vast economic and commercial opportunities that exist between our economies.”