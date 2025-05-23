BATA returns to Guyana with flagship store at Giftland Mall

After an absence spanning several decades, global footwear icon BATA is returning to Guyana with the opening of its flagship store at Giftland Mall, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara.

According to a release yesterday from the company, “This exciting re-entry marks the revival of a beloved brand that holds deep sentimental value for many Guyanese. The relaunch not only rekindles those nostalgic connections but also introduces a new generation of Guyanese consumers to the brand’s modern, stylish, and diverse collections.

Founded in 1894, BATA is the world’s largest footwear company, with a strong global presence in over 90 countries and more than 5,000 retail stores offering its associated brands – Bata Red Label, Bata Comfit, Power, North Star, and Bubble gummers – cater to the specific needs of men, women, and children.