Courtyard by Marriott at CJIA nearing completion

Construction on the Courtyard by Marriott at Timehri is in its final stages, with engineers reporting that the project is now 90 percent complete and poised for a grand opening within the next three months.

Located just a minute from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), the six-storey hotel is set to become Guyana’s first major “airport hotel,” targeting airline crew, business travelers, diplomats, and transit guests.

When Stabroek News visited the site on Tuesday, May 20th, workers could be seen moving steadily through final tasks. An on-site engineer affiliated with Chinese contractor CNQC confirmed that the structure itself is essentially complete. What remains, he said, is the arrival and installation of furnishings and carpets. “We’re just waiting on the furniture and some final fittings. The building will be handed over to the Marriott team soon after,” the engineer told the Stabroek Business. He estimated the official handover could take place within the next two to three months.