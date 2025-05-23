Fifteen-megawatt solar farm to be installed in Linden

The Government of Guy-ana has signed a contract for the Linden utility-scale solar project, the largest renewable energy initiative of its kind in Guyana, a release from the Prime Minister’s office said.

“The 15-megawatt (MW) installation, which includes three solar farms located at Block 37 (4 MWp), Dacoura (3 MWp), and Retrieve (8 MWp), is part of the Guyana Utility-Scale Solar Photovoltaic (GUYSOL) Programme”.

The project also features an 11 MW /22 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at the Linden Electricity Copany Inc. (LECI) substation, a 13.8kV transmission line, and upgraded interconnection infrastructure aimed at improving electricity reliability across Region Ten, it continued.