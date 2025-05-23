Trinidad gov’t distributes Guyanese rice seeds

(Trinidad Guardian) Hundreds of certified, high-yielding disease resistant rice seeds from Guyana were distributed to farmers by the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries (MALF) on Wednesday. The distribution ceremony took place at the Central Experiment Station, Caroni North Bank Road, Centeno.

According to the Ministry, this event marked a key milestone in Phase I of the Revitalisation and Moderni-sation of the Rice Industry in Trinidad and Tobago.

The release said, “Under this initiative, the Ministry successfully procured 100 tonnes of high-quality rice seed from Guyana for the 2025 rice growing season. The seeds are expected to support the commercial planting of approximately 2,000 acres of land across Trinidad and Tobago. This strategic intervention is part of the Government’s commitment to reducing the national food import bill, improving local agricultural resilience and increasing rice self-sufficiency.”

Agriculture Minister Ravi Ratiram, said at the event, “This Ministry is committed to supporting your productivity, your profitability and your peace of mind. More acreage. Higher yields. Better margins. Stronger communities. And yes, greater national food security. We must reach a point where local rice is not the exception on the shelf—it is the standard on the plate.”

Ratiram credited strong regional partnerships, particularly with the Guyanese government and the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), for making the initiative possible.

He also acknowledged the support of National Flour Mills (NFM) in helping to create a more stable and attractive market environment for local rice farmers.

Nigel Grimes, project coordinator at MALF, said rice is a vital staple in Trinidad and Tobago and an integral part of national food security. He expressed, “This seed distribution marks another important step. With improved seed quality, increased acreage and strong support systems, we expect clear gains in yield and productivity.”

The Ministry said it was committed to building a self-reliant, data-driven and competitive rice industry. Through multi-sectoral collaboration, infrastructure support and farmer engagement, this initiative is expected to revitalize an industry that was once central to Trinidad and Tobago’s agricultural economy.