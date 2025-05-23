Armed robbery case dismissed against Vryheid’s Lust man

An armed robbery case was yesterday dismissed against a Vryheid’s Lust man after the complainant opted not to give evidence.

A release yesterday from the police said that Marlon Singh, a 27-year-old construction worker of Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara, was arrested on 2025-05-18 and charged yesterday with armed robbery.

Singh was accused of committing the offence on Rohit Kawall on 2025-05-18 at Montrose, East Coast Demerara. Kawall was robbed of $40,000 in cash as well as one Samsung A03 cell phone valued at $40,000.