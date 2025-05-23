Cuban woman chopped to death, stepfather in custody

The police say they are investigating the murder of Davely Morales, a 21-year-old female Cuban national, who was a sales representative residing at Lot 56 Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown. The incident occurred at about 7 am at her residence.

The suspect, Wispriey Alfonso, a 40-year-old Cuban national and the stepfather of the victim, is presently in Police custody assisting with the investigation.

Enquiries disclosed that the victim travelled to Guyana about a month ago with her mother, Milaysi Rodrigues, a 38-year-old Cuban national; her nine-year-old sister; and the suspect, who is her step-father. They rented an apartment in Pike Street Kitty, Georgetown.

At about 7 am today, another tenant in the apartment building heard a female screaming. He then exited the apartment and observed that the door to Apartment #1 was open and the suspect was standing over the victim’s mother, who was lying on her back in the living room, and assaulting her with a ‘chopper’. He also observed the victim lying beside her mother with chop wounds about her body in a pool of blood. Davely then got up and ran out of the apartment and collapsed through the ‘walkway’, and the suspect then ran out of the building.

Emergency Medical Technicians from the Central Fire Station responded and the victim was pronounced dead by a Doctor from Georgetown Public Hospital. The victim’s mother was escorted to the hospital, where she is presently seeking medical attention. She sustained several chop wounds on her body. Her condition is listed as serious.

The body of the deceased was examined, and chop wounds were seen on her hands, the back of her head, and jaw. The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the suspect walked into the Kitty Police Station with the chopper in hand. He was arrested and placed into custody. The chopper had what appeared to be blood stains.

Investigations are in progress.