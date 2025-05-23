Law limits scale of projects Amerindian villages can implement – Edghill

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday issued a directive to Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill that villages with proven capacity be awarded contracts to build their own bridges and roads. However, the immediate implementation of this policy faces legal limitations.

Following the Vice Pre-sident’s address, Edghill clarified to the Toshaos on the fourth day of the National Toshaos Council Conference that existing legislation prevents community participation projects from exceeding $5 million in value. Many of the proposed infrastructure projects, he noted, far exceed this figure.

“Under the law, community participation projects, if the government were to engage with village councils, it’s $5 million,” Edghill explained. “The jobs that some of you are asking for are more than that. So there are two things… we’d have to amend the law or regulations to raise the threshold so that you can execute jobs that are more than $5 million, or we have villagers who could register a company and/or register your council or body who we would be able to engage.” Edghill stressed that this explanation was necessary to avoid creating unrealistic expectations among communities regarding the scope of work they can immediately undertake. In a related announcement, Jagdeo stated that all Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) funds utilized by the villages for road and bridge construction will be reimbursed to communities that have already incurred expenses. He cited Saxa-calli, where communities will be reimbursed for cutting trails, and Kopinang as examples.