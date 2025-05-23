Manickchand cites dozens of schools built, extended in hinterland

-contract for Micobie Secondary terminated

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand yesterday told the National Toshaos Council conference of the 124 schools that had been built, extended or rehabilitated in the hinterland and she also announced that the contract for the Micobie Secondary had been terminated for non-performance.

Among the pressing issues tackled at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre was the situation in Chenapau in Region Eight, where 53 secondary students are reportedly not attending online school due to poor internet connectivity as a result of bad weather. The Minister clarified that building a secondary school for such a small number of students is not viable, citing the complexities of subject teaching and the importance of peer learning, proposing instead that since the village did not want to send their children back to Mahdia to once more live in the dorms where 19 of their peers were killed in a fire in 2023, that they consider attending school in Kopinang or other surrounding villages where schools are currently being built with dorms.