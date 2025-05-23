Opposition walks out of Parliament over lack of inclusion on Venezuela motion

The opposition this afternoon walked out of Parliament on a motion denouncing Venezuela’s claim to Essequibo as it said it had not been included in its drafting.

Mover of the motion, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Hugh Todd, stated that the motion seeks to “unequivocally reaffirm the sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, and indissolubility of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana,” building on a similar motion passed in Parliament on November 6, 2023 a motion that had the full support of the Opposition at the time.

The resolve clause of the current motion reiterated Guyana’s recognition of the 1899 Arbitral Award and the 1966 Geneva Agreement. It also condemned Venezuela’s actions in defiance of the May 1, 2025 order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), describing them as violations of international law and threats to regional peace and stability.

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton mounted a fierce critique before walking out of the Assembly. Norton dismissed the government’s appeal for bipartisan support as “selective,” urging that the motion be withdrawn and resubmitted with Opposition input.

“You need to instill hope in the people of Guyana. Nothing that has been said today instills hope. You come over as a hopeless bunch depending on the ICJ. We support the move to the ICJ, but we are well aware that Venezuela doesn’t honour agreements,” Norton said. “You should have already been outlining your strategy as to what Guyanese need to do after the pronouncement. But you come like a descriptive historian relating dates but cannot tell us anything of substance. I would recommend to the government that we withdraw this motion and let us work together on a joint motion.”

As Norton opened his presentation, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira was heard saying, “I am so disappointed in you,” to which Opposition MP Ganesh Mahipaul replied, “Patriotism is not words, it is action.”

Norton continued by criticizing the motion’s lack of Opposition consultation, asserting that while the Opposition supports the ICJ proceedings, the government had failed to outline contingency measures in the event of Venezuelan encroachment.

“We obviously have ideas probably more than the government but you choose to exclude us to your own peril. On this issue, unilateralism will not succeed. Venezuela is an adversary whom we must confront together, and it is unfortunate that this government refuses to do that.”

He also criticized the government’s lack of a defined foreign policy to build international support for Guyana’s claim to the Essequibo. “One would have expected that the government would have outlined a clear foreign policy approach to ensure we continuously mobilize the support of those countries. We cannot ignore the significance of the support of 54 African countries. When I listened to the minister, I thought Guyana was being run by the International Court of Justice. Everything that he said is what the Court will do, but he has said nothing about what the government will do. That is the biggest limitation of this motion.”

Norton slammed the administration’s failure to launch a permanent public education campaign and reiterated the Opposition’s call for the establishment of a commission on the territorial controversy a proposal the government has repeatedly rejected.

“They adverted to the view that the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs can serve the same purpose, and we stated at the time that the committee was not meeting. The government promised that it would meet to discuss foreign policy issues, including the Guyana-Venezuela territorial controversy. It met once, and never again. As a government, you manifest no interest in working with the Opposition and now we are compelled to reciprocate. You cannot choose not to work with us, but selectively decide when you want to. I hope you enjoy the reciprocation.”

Although Norton expressed confidence in a favourable outcome at the ICJ, he denounced the lack of consultation that marked the preparation of the motion.

“In preparation for the previous motion on the Guyana-Venezuela territorial controversy, the government consulted with us, and we arrived at a joint motion that enjoyed the support of both parties. Today, you chose a different path. This time around, there was no consultation. We are therefore not obligated to support this motion since it is you, the government, that has breached our trust and operated arbitrarily.”

He went on to list specific proposals made by the Opposition that the government ignored including deploying special envoys to Latin America and the Caribbean, publishing full-page Spanish-language advertisements in major regional newspapers, and launching a targeted social media campaign.

“You believe in parachute diplomacy touch them at the conference, get support. You need to do more than that. We cannot support this innocuous motion in its present form. We urge you to come back to the table and let us work on a motion that all Guyanese will be happy with. It is for that reason that this is the furthest we will go in this presentation.”

As the Opposition exited the chamber, members of the government benches responded with the unparliamentarily cries of “shame.”