Athletics is a great teacher of humilty

Dear Editor,

As a master athlete over the many years, I have seen some of the most laudable and worthy athletic development plans, and schemes, etc., go awry sadly.

Therefore, Editor, please allow me to allude to the proclamation, “Athletics is a great teacher of humility”, which was heralded by Trinidad and Tobago’s Wendell Mottley who held the 200m and 400m world records while being overtaken by Tommy “Jet Gear” Smith of the U.S.A.

Therefore, Editor, I hereby suggest, most humbly this simple most logical, principled ‘watchword” to be adopted, for progress, and development of athletics and athletes rather than the egoistical posture, practiced by a few AAG offcials who have the fundamental and can do much for “who have the fundamentals and can do much for “Track and field.”

Sincerely,

P. Beccles

Guyana Masters