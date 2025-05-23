Is the government throwing the police force under the bus?

Dear Editor,

It is said that success has all the glamour of a Miss Universe, while failure has no cheerleader. The latter is the bedraggled condition in which the Guyana Police Force finds itself. None wants to claim parentage of what is now the equivalent of a dirty, undisinfected, street orphan. Attorney General Nandlall did the honours recently for his PPP Government: who the police, don’t look at we. We don’t get involved, are twice removed from its operations. Our hands are clean. Not responsible for police actions around the disappearance and death of that little girl.

Is that so, Mr. Nandlall? Really, truly, so? If not the government, then who? If it was not the PPP Government that set up the foundation and architecture that led to Matthews Ridge to Quindon Bacchus to Dartmouth to Tuschen, then who, AG Nandlall? If the attorney general has his way, he would have Guyanese believe that all the rancidness in the police originates, flourishes, and sustains itself within the walls of the police alone and only the police. One national leader applauded Guyanese for being ‘stupid.’ I think Nandlall echoed some of the same in separating the PPP Government from the Guyana Police Force’s actions.

I have some disturbing news for the attorney general. If he fooled himself into believing that he somehow cleared the air relative to his government and the decayed state of the police, he didn’t. He didn’t clear the air. He fouled it. When the PPP Government had to draw lines, set the police on the straight path, what did it do? It fixed the personnel around the top. This one moved up, that one moved around, and often down. When the people appointed by the PPP Government, had to have some substance themselves, and correct egregious situations in the police, they lined up to comply with what injured it. By helping transform the national police apparatus into what Guyanese are forced to live with, which is one switcheroo after another. A switcheroo is the game played by confidence tricksters. Setup people’s expectations, then drill a hole in them -the people and the promises.

Because the more often that the police have these, ah, lapses, and the government buries its head in the sand in pretended impotency, the more the attorney general’s self-protective language is found abhorrent. Now the rickety government craftsmanship around the police tumbles into a heap, an ignominious and horrifying one. Ignominious because of what it inflicts on the Guyana Police Force across its length and breadth, and horrifying because of where all this leaves citizens.

The Adriana Younge’s case is proof positive of how far and hard the police have fallen. What was the first thing that came out of the police following her disappearance? There was the comfort and confidence that she was still alive: there is a videotape of her being removed from the premises. A false narrative to instill false hope by setting up the family to follow a false scent. From the very first moment, the earliest communication, it wasn’t clean police effort, it was a police cover up showing its distorted face. I have a simple question for all citizens: From where does the police get the confidence that this would be handled and managed just like all those now old run-of-the mill developments? Some passion and commotions for a day or two, and then it is back to the norm, until the next horror episode breaks out in the public space. The big ones do. But what about those that don’t meet that high threshold (big)? What about those a rung or two below big crimes, the medium and small size ones that fly under the national radar, due to the public being unaware?

The PPP Government cannot be this unconscious, attempt this farce about disconnection from Guyanese police realities. Chronic ones that are now almost an everyday affair. The soil was tilled and planted with people who meet the PPP Government’s dubious standards of what constitutes ethical conduct. The government and its cronies have benefitted from arrangements that covered up damaging wrongs. Pick a crime, and the Guyana police dance on a dime. The benefits were reaped by the PPP Government; now the ugly downside of police actions cannot be pushed into an orphanage, abandoned. The attorney general knows enough to know that when he says that government is not responsible, that’s the height of irresponsibility, a copout. He who created the monster, now fakes ignorance of its sinister existence. All the defenses in the world are now not enough to fool Guyanese.

Many Guyanese may willfully blind themselves. Some Guyanese may play at being dumb. Most of Guyana is paralyzed by fear. But, almost all Guyanese can still think for themselves.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall