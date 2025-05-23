​Joint gov’t-opposition roadmap on falling crude prices needed to manage risk reduction

Dear Editor,

The VP has spoken, the opposition has spoken, and the commentary has been extensive on the progress being made in the oil sector and the environmental protections that are and are not in place. The $2Billion US amount is still in place, the parent company’s assurances have been mentioned, but to date the contract has not been revamped or changed to reflect the proposed solutions to the multiple concerns raised over the years concerning the Exxon Contract. CRG has proposed and continues to propose the need for a referendum to renegotiate the contract be voted upon.

The current contract as it stands does not allow changes just based on new legislation. It must be mutually agreed upon. The current administration has been reluctant to keep such a referendum despite being pro renegotiation prior to gaining office. The opposition has also been less than fully committed to renegotiation. We must clearly support the will of the people and to do so we must give them an opportunity to make their voices heard. Having a referendum vote on whether to renegotiate the Exxon contract will help motivate the members of Parliament to move forward with renegotiation and it will help solidify Exxon’s presence in Guyana in a more sustainable and acceptable manner. They will be seen as good partners and be more accepted within the country. There are only positive results that can come from such a transparent process.

As oil prices continue to fall, and budgetary expenses continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly urgent that the current administration and the opposition come to terms with the continued loss of substantial revenue if the current contract continues to remain in place. Small changes will make a significant difference in terms of risk reduction and revenue growth. Listen to the voters and support the will of the people! Let’s work together to make a change for the better.

Sincerely,

Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana