New York conclave emphasized the importance of peace and unity in the face of Venezuela’s threats

Dear Editor,

During an elegant reception at the Jamaica Arts Center in Queens, New York, held in honour of Guyana’s 59th independence anniversary, the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity were underscored. The ongoing concern regarding Venezuela’s claim over two-thirds (Essequibo) of Guyana was addressed by several speakers.

The diverse audience was welcomed with popular Guyanese folk songs and music, while typical Guyanese finger foods, such as fried snapper and cassava ball, were served alongside refreshments.

Ambassador Michael Brotherson, Guyana’s Consul General in New York, conveyed greetings from President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Government, and the people of Guyana. Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd also sent his regards to the audience and the Guyanese diaspora. Brotherson highlighted Guyana’s progress as a developing and respected nation and emphasized the importance of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Guyana’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett, delivered the keynote address, outlining the significant economic and social developments taking place in Guyana. She stated that this is a time for reflection and gratitude, emphasizing the importance of peace and unity to the country. She mentioned “the nation currently faces a significant threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity from a neighbouring country claiming two-thirds of its territory.” The ambassador firmly stated: “Essequibo is Guyana’s, it is ours, and it always will be. It will not become part of any other country.”

‘Diaspora and Investment Officer’ Joe Yussuff, along with the CARICOM diplomatic corps in New York, extended their best wishes to the government and people of Guyana on the nation’s 59th birthday.

The focus on Guyana’s territorial controversy should not overshadow the rapid and positive development of our country, led by our energetic and forward-thinking President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and supported by Prime Minister Mark Phillips and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, noted Ambassador Rodrigues.

“Our government is enacting policies and programmes to benefit every Guyanese in every sector – education, health, infrastructure, agriculture, and tourism,” she continued. She also listed numerous poverty alleviation initiatives, such as allocating $100,000 to each Guyanese above 18 years and $100,000 to each newborn baby in 2025.

Ambassador Rodrigues Birkett discussed climate change and requested Guyanese at home and abroad to support the armed forces in maintaining law and order and in protecting Guyana’s territorial integrity. On Friday, May 23rd, a flag-raising ceremony will be held at Bowling Green, Lower Manhattan, and on May 26th, the Guyana flag will be displayed over selected areas of New York City. Guyana’s 59th independence anniversary is a “time for reflection and gratitude.”

Sincerely,

Dr Tara Singh