Cuban woman stabbed to death, mother’s partner in custody

-mother in critical condition

A Cuban national is now dead while her mother is a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) in critical condition after they were allegedly stabbed by the mother’s partner yesterday morning at about 7.

Dead is Dabelis Miranda Morales, 21, of 56 Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown. The suspect, Wispriey Alfonso, a 40-year-old Cuban and the stepfather of the victim, is presently in Police custody assisting with the investigation. The police say that the suspect walked into the Kitty Police Station with the chopper in hand. He was arrested and placed in custody. The chopper had what appeared to be blood stains.

Stabroek News understands that the incident occurred in the two-bedroom apartment of the building where Morales, her sister, mother and a roommate reside. The stabbing is said to have stemmed from a dispute between the mother and her partner.

This is according to a fellow Cuban tenant, Eduardo Martinez, who told Stabroek News yesterday that the assailant was attempting to stab the mother when the daughter intervened and was stabbed. Martinez confirmed that the mother is in a critical condition at the GPH.

“The man wanted to kill the mother of the girl and the girl go to defend her and ended up dead. The lady [mother] is serious in the hospital.”

Landlord, Charles Forde, who lives on the first floor, said he was not sure what happened but he was at the premises and heard somebody screaming. At first, he thought it was a child screaming but later found out Morales had been murdered. “I was here at 6.00. I heard somebody screaming. I thought it was a kid – there is a kid up there, the little girl, because she is always running around, making noise and playing around, so I said, it must be her. Then it keeps getting louder and louder, so I woke up and put on some clothes and decided to go upstairs and as soon I opened the door there, the guy run down with a big knife, the guy that killed her. The guy [Martinez] told me what happened. He actually knocked on my door and told me what happened…he said the mother’s boyfriend/husband like they had some kind of dispute, he [Martinez] before said the man killed both of them but when I went upstairs, one was dead and one was barely hanging in there. So, I called the police and the ambulance came.”

The police say that enquiries disclosed that the victim travelled to Guyana about a month ago with her mother, Milaysi Rodrigues, a 38-year-old Cuban national; her nine-year-old sister; and the suspect.

At about 7 am yesterday, the police said that another tenant in the apartment building heard a female screaming. He then exited the apartment and observed that the door to Apartment #1 was open and the suspect was standing over the victim’s mother, who was lying on her back in the living room, and assaulting her with a ‘chopper’. He also observed the victim lying beside her mother with chop wounds about her body in a pool of blood. Dabelis then got up and ran out of the apartment and collapsed through the ‘walkway’, and the suspect then ran out of the building.

Emergency Medical Technicians from the Central Fire Station responded and the victim was pronounced dead by a Doctor from Georgetown Public Hospital. The victim’s mother was escorted to the hospital, where she is presently seeking medical attention. She sustained several chop wounds on her body. Her condition is listed as serious.

The body of the deceased was examined, and chop wounds were seen on her hands, the back of her head, and jaw. The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.