Excavation causes poles on East Coast Embankment road to fall

At approximately 10:50 am today, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) received a report of fallen poles on the East Coast Embankment Road between Liliendaal and UG Road.

On arrival, the GPL team discovered that a number of poles had fallen as a result of excavation works.

Due to the extent of the damage, affected customers will remain without power while corrective work is carried out.

Information on service restoration will be provided as work progresses, GPL said.