Man gets two years after falsely promising gov’t contracts

Fifty-four-year-old Ronald Saunders of Good Hope, East Coast Deme-rara, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magis-trate Annette Singh where he was sentenced to two years jail for falsely pretending he could provide government contracts.

It is alleged that between August 15 and 18, 2023, at Kitty, George-town, Saunders fraudulently obtain-ed $700,000 from Andrew Hall by falsely pretending he could get a government contract for Hall when he was not in a position to do so.

The court heard that Saunders told Hall that he is a member of the People’s Progressive Party and could acquire two government contracts for him and he would have to pay $700,000 as a tender fee. The money was paid and after efforts to contact the accused proved futile, the victim went to the police and the accused was arrested.

When questioned, Saunders stated that he had no money to repay Hall and as such was pleading guilty.

Magistrate Singh then asked Saunders if he wished to say why she shouldn’t give him the highest penalty of five years’ imprisonment. He responded that he knows what he did was wrong and he just wants her to be lenient with him.

Saunders was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.